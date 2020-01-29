PHOTOS: Malaika Arora doles out major Wednesday motivation in shorts & tee as she gets papped at the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym and as always, she looked chic. See PHOTOS!

While we were looking for some Wednesday motivation, we were instantly treated to photos of who was snapped outside the gym. Soon after stepping out of the car, this 46-year-old actress posed and waved at the paparazzi and headed inside to workout. In the photos, Malaika Arora is seen wearing grey mini shorts and white top and as always, she made sure her gym look was on point.

While on some days, Malaika Arora hits the gym solo, sometimes, sister Amrita Arora and her girl gang accompany Malaika but this Munni Badnaam actress makes sure to work out every single day of the week. A few days back, Malaika had jetted off to Morocco for a vacation and thanks to social media, she treated her fans to her candid photos and videos from her vacay but fans asked Mala as to why didn’t beau accompanied her to the vacation.

Of late, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often been quizzed about their marriage plans and these lovebirds have always maintained that they are in no hurry to get married. During a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked on facing family pressure to marry Malaika, he had said that although he listens to everyone he does what he wants to do. As for the wedding rumours, Arjun said that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point. On the work front, it is being reported that this Munni Badnaam actress will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More