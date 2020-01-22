PHOTOS: Malaika Arora doles out Wednesday motivation in an all black look as she hits the gym post her vacay

Post her vacation, today, Malaika Arora was snapped at the gym. See PHOTOS

Last night, was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she returned to Mumbai after her vacay. In the photos, Malaika was seen wearing a neon blue pantsuit and after a good sleep, today morning, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym. Yes, this Munni Badnaam actress didn’t waste any time and headed straight to the gym to dole out some major Wednesday motivation. In the photos, 46-year-old Malaika Arora was seen nailing an all black look as she was snapped wearing black jeggings paired with a crop jacket.

Soon after stepping out of the car, Malaika waved and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the workout and shed all the vacation calories. Thanks to social media, Malaika is quite active and makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and during her vacation in Morocco, Malaika Arora posted a series of photos wherein she was seen posing with a bike. But we are happy that now Malaika is back to the bay, she will be papped out and about the city.

Now on New Year’s, Malaika Arora posted a photo with beau to wish all her fans on their behalf as she shared a loved up photo with Arjun wherein she was seen planting a kiss on his cheeks. Often, Malaika and Arjun are quizzed about their marriage plans and the two have always maintained that whenever they get married, they will announce to the world and in a recent interview, when this Panipat actor was asked about facing any family pressure vis-a-via his wedding, Arjun had said that though he listens to everyone, he does what he wants to do.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More