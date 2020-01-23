PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons black athleisure and sports red lips as she heads to the gym

Malaika Arora, as usual, stuns in black athleisure as she heads to the gym. The actress sports red lips and a plait.

Malaika often wears black colour to the gym! Her daily workout essentials include her water bottle, black gym wear, a pair of sunnies and lots of style. Wait! do we see something new today? Just a while ago, Malaika headed out for her workout session and it would be an understatement to call her just amazing! While the actress sported black athleisure as always, she styled her hair in a different manner this time. The actress is often snapped flaunting her long tresses, but this time she styled her hair in a plait and it's a 10 on 10.

Malaika wore a tee matched with black shorts. Just like always, she stunned in the all-black outfit and wore a pair of two-toned shades. There's one more new thing that we noticed. Malaika also sported red lip colour as she left for the gym today. The diva usually opts for a no-makeup look to the gym but today she seems to be experimenting quite a lot. It's Ironic how Malika looks nothing less than a glam doll despite opting for a de-glam look at times. With a face and svelte waist like that, Malaika makes literally everything look glam.

Check it out:

Speaking of style, Malaika's name is likely to be found in every fashion rulebook. The actress has also been sitting on the judging panel of the modeling show India's Next Top Model for the last two seasons owing to her knowledge in the field of fashion and her incredible sense of style. The actress has been a professional model herself.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

