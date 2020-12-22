  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons the festive spirit as she gets snapped with Christmas goodies after her salon visit

Ahead of the Christmas festive weekend, Malaika Arora was snapped exiting a salon on Tuesday afternoon. Check out her photos below.
Malaika Arora is looking forward to the festival of cheer as she enters Christmas week. The fitness diva who ardently celebrates the festival with her family and friends in attendance, is gearing up. And ahead of the festive weekend, Malaika was snapped exiting a salon on Tuesday afternoon. Malaika looked laidback and comfy in a pair of joggers and a simple grey tee. Looks like Malaika had a hair appointment as her tresses looked on point. 

Unlike her other salon visits, this time, Malaika was snapped leaving the salon with a whole lot of Christmas goodies. Holding two boxes of goodies with a tiny Santa cap on it., Malaika definitely seemed to be in the festive mood. Before heading out in her car, Malaika also waved out and smiled for the paparazzi under her mask as she left. 

Take a look at Malaika's latest photos: 

While Malaika has consistently gone about her yoga and pilates class, she was recently snapped with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan after a dinner date with their girl gang. The duo looked uber stylish as they were seen exiting their friend's apartment. Meanwhile, Malaika is heating up the gram with her photos and her latest post on Sunday was a total winner. She is also giving millions of her fans and followers a sneak peek at her festive decor. From getting her home Christmas ready to hosting guests, Malaika has been going all out. 

