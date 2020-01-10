PHOTOS: Malaika Arora exudes cool girl charm as she dons chic athleisure for workout sesh

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym and as always, she looked gorgeous. See PHOTOS!

is a fitness enthusiast because every day, this Munni Badnaam actress is snapped outside the gym in Mumbai. Be it anytime of the week, Malaika Arora makes sure to work out and flaunt those washboard abs, and today, Malaika Arora brightened up the day when she was papped entering the gym. As soon as she stepped out of the gym, she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. In the photos, Malaika Arora is seen wearing grey mini shorts and white zipper and today, she decided to sport a cap and we totally love her cool girl look.

On the occasion of New Years, Malaika Arora posted a loved-up photo with beau wherein while Arjun was clicking the photo, Malaika was seen giving a peck on his cheeks and clearly, it was one of the cutest photos of the two. During a recent interview, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans, and she had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika shared. On the occasion of Christmas, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor decided to celebrate the occasion together and the two were papped at Kareena Kapoor Khan's bash at her residence in Mumbai.

On the work front, it is being reported that Malaika Arora will soon be seen as a judge on dance reality show alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

