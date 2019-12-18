PHOTOS: Malaika Arora exudes cool girl charm in shorts and tee as she hits the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was papped outside the gym and as always, she looked gorgeous.

On any given day, will be snapped outside the gym because this fitness-enthusiast makes sure to hit the gym every day. While on some days, Malaika is papped alone, on other days, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is papped with her girl gang as a few days back, Malaika hit the gym with sister Amrita Arora, Kim Sharma and Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend. But today, Malaika was snapped alone at the gym and in the photos, Malaika looks uber chic as she is seen wearing grey shorts paired with a white tee. Soon after Malaika stepped out of her gym, she was plesantly surprised when she met a fan who gifted her a collage made of her pictures.

Besides attending filmy parties and movie premieres, a few days back, Malaika Arora had attended a concert with sister Amrita Arora, and since beau is known for trolling his friends, he didn’t leave the opportunity to troll his ladylove. Because post the concert, an excited Malaika posted pictures of the band and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Thank you for the music... @u2.. doesn’t get better and closer than this #bono #adam #larry #theedgeplayed several popular tracks and made it a night to remember (sic).” Soon after, Arjun Kapoor, trolled Malaika as he left a comment which read, “Were you on stage with them?”

During various interviews, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quizzed about their wedding plans and the two always maintain that they are in no hurry to get married, and whenever they plan to tie the knot, they will let everyone know.

Check out the photos of Malaika Arora here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

