PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is feeling blue as she steps out for her workout, Alaya F snapped post her dance class

The paparazzi snapped Malaika Arora and Alaya F on Wednesday as they went out and about their gym day and dance class. Check out the photos below.

Trust to serve some serious fitness motivation and you can get ample of it as the diva rarely fails to miss her yoga, gym or pilates class. On Wednesday, Malaika was snapped in the city's suburbs as she stepped out for her workout. The yoga enthusiast wore a pair of electric blue gym tights and a ripped grey tree over her electric blue sports bra.

The fitness diva looked super smart and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. Malaika's gym looks are as stylish as her other looks as she experiments with bold colours and different patterns. Meanwhwile, the paparazzi also spotted Alaya F outside her dance class.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress, who made her debut last year, was seen in a pastel green ethnic outfit post her dance rehearsals. Alaya was all smiles as she headed towards her car and waved out to the paparazzi. Alaya wore a pair of white palazzo pants, a green kurta and tied up her hair in a pony.

Check out Malaika and Alaya's photos below:

Malaika rang in the new year with boyfriend in Goa and her family. Her photos took social media by storm as she shared some stunning photos with Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was also snapped after her yoga class in the city. The young actor recently returned from he Maldives vacation with Ishaan Khatter.

