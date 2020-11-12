  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora finds the perfect company in her furry friend Casper as she heads out for evening walk

Malaika Arora was seen clad in a sporty avatar on Thursday evening as she took her dog out for an evening walk. She was snapped by the paparazzi from a distance.
Bollywood star Malaika Arora is known for her style and looks and every time she steps out on the red carpet, she manages to make heads turn. However, amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Malaika opted to stay at home and used her social media to interact with her fans. Be it posting about her fitness regimen or her tricks and tips to stay healthy, Malaika managed to garner a huge fan following owing to her words of wisdom for fans. Not just this, she often shares glimpses of her pet dog, Casper, on social media. Further, when she heads out for evening strolls, Malaika often takes her pet Casper along.

On Thursday evening, Malaika was seen heading out for an evening walk with her pet dog Casper. The diva kept it sporty and casual as she took Casper with her for a stroll. In the photos, she is seen clad in a white sweatshirt with matching tights and sneakers. Her hair is tied up in a bun and she is seen sporting a black mask to protect herself from the COVID 19 spread. As she walked her dog, the paparazzi caught up with her. 

Malaika obliged them with photos from a distance and smiled at them. She is also seen trying to stay away from the crowd of photographers and waving to the paparazzi from the distance. The diva recently celebrated her son Arhaan Khan's birthday and flooded social media with adorable photos of her munchkin. She even shared a video montage of rare photos of Arhaan with her, Arbaaz Khan and other members of her family. Even Malaika's close friends like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others showered love on her son on his 18th birthday. On the work front, Malaika is currently among the judges on India's Best Dancer. She along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, judge the show. 

Take a look Malaika Arora's photos:

