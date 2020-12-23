PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her toned midriff in chic look as she says 'Bye 2020' & jets off from Mumbai

Malaika Arora was snapped at the Mumbai airport this morning as she headed out of the city. The diva kept it stylish as she headed out of the city ahead of the festive season.

If there is one Bollywood celeb who always manages to make heads turn with her stylish looks when she steps out, it is . The gorgeous star is among those who love to spend time working out and are known to be fitness lovers. Often, Malaika is seen heading to her Yoga studio to workout. However, today, she was not seen there but instead was caught by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when she was heading out of the city ahead of Christmas.

The gorgeous diva was snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way to the airport. In the photos, Malaika is seen getting out of her car and walking swiftly towards the airport gate to check-in for her flight. In the pictures, Malaika is seen clad in a grey sports bralette top with baggy light blue denim jeans and an oversized white shirt over it. She is seen sporting a pair of sneakers and a black mask as she made an appearance at the airport.

With a tan orange coloured bag in her hand, Malaika quickly made her way to the airport gate. She stopped for a second to pose for the paparazzi from a distance. Smiling and wishing them adieu, Malaika went about her way. Once inside the airport, Malaika even shared a selfie where she wrote, 'Bye 2020.'

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, the diva has been snapped a couple of times in the city over the past few weeks when she heads for her Yoga class. She has been spending time at home with her son . Currently, she has been gearing up for Christmas and was snapped in the city when she was shopping for it too.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

