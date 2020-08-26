  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora follows the 'new normal' as she heads out for a late night walk with her pet dog

Malaika Arora has been enjoying her quarantine period with family members for the past few months. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the gorgeous diva.
Mumbai
When we talk about the most glamorous divas of the Bollywood film industry, among the first names that strike our minds is that of Malaika Arora. The actress is a true fashionista when it comes to talking about her impeccable style statements. As of now, many of her ardent fans are missing airport clicks or photos from outside the gym. However, Malaika does make sure to keep her followers updated with whatever is happening in her life through social media.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have chanced upon some exclusive pictures of the 46-year old actress as she took off for a late-night walk with her pet dog. The actress also adapts to the ‘new normal’ as she gets clicked with her mask on. She wears a simple white knot front top teamed up with a pair of grey sweatpants. Malaika also wears a pair of matching sports shoes and carries a white handbag with her.

Check out the pictures of the actress below:

As of now, the actress is enjoying the quarantine period at home with her near and dear ones. She grabbed headlines a few months back, owing to the news about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The actress also made it official on Instagram sometime back when she shared a picture of herself with the actor. The two of them were often spotted going out for dinner dates or hospital visits before the lockdown.

