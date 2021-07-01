PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gets the cutest poser next to her as paparazzi snap her on Thursday morning

On Thursday, Malaika Arora was snapped entering her studio when she bumped into one of her cutest friends. Check out the photos below,

Being the fitness diva that Malaika Arora already is, she makes sure to never miss her share of yoga. Come rain or shine, the yoga enthusiast will diligently make her to way to her yoga studio. On Thursday, Malaika was snapped entering her studio when she bumped into one of her cutest friends. The local dog was rather excited to see Malaika as he began jumping around and clinging on to Malaika. Goes without saying, the doggo definitely amped up the cuteness quotient in the photo.

The dog put a smile on Malaika's face as she posed for the paparazzi with him. Malaika looked fresh as a daisy as she donned a breezy white dress and white sneakers. To add a bit of colour, she chose a bright red mask with an adorable pug printed on it. She also carried a stylish and small black backpack to keep her athleisure outfits in place.

Check out Malaika's latest photos with the adorable dog:

Recently, Malaika announced on Instagram that she is now fully vaccinated. Thanking medical staff, she wrote, "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated."

