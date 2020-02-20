PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gets us high on fashion as she dons a monochrome outfit while dining out with friends

Malaika Arora has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for dinner with her friends. Check out her latest pictures.

The stunning beauty is the perfect definition of grace and poise. The Housefull actress never fails to leave an imprint on the minds of fans with her amazing style sense and sartorial fashion choices. Be it a western outfit or be it a traditional attire, Malaika definitely aces her style game all the time. This is the reason why her fans, as well as the paparazzi, always wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of her at various events and occasions.

As we speak of this, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been spotted in the city a little while back. She stepped out to enjoy a dinner outing with a few of her friends at a famous restaurant. Malaika pulled off her monochrome look pretty well as she opted for a black cami top teamed up with a pair of white tapered pants embellished with a belt. The actress tied up her hair into a high bun and opted for a glossy makeup look.

Check out the pictures of Malaika Arora below:

(ALSO READ: Malaika Arora has a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and here's proof; Check it out)

Although Malaika has not done any full-fledged roles in Bollywood movies, she still enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her amazing dance performances and at times, crucial roles in few movies. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since headlines sprang up about her relationship with . They are often spotted together by the paparazzi and onlookers alike while going for dinner dates, hospital visits, and exotic vacations. The actress had made her relationship with Arjun Insta official a long time back by sharing a picture of the two of them together.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More