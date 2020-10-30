PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gives us fitspiration for the weekend as she steps out with her pet dog

Malaika Arora is often spotted stepping out in the city at various events and occasions. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

When talking about the divas in Bollywood who dole out major fitness inspiration, among the first names that come to our minds is . The stunning beauty is currently in her 40s but aging like fine wine and her pictures are proof. Apart from that, the iconic diva inspires millions with her fitness regime. Be it doing yoga classes or be it following a healthy diet, Malaika makes sure to keep her fans updated with the same on social media.

Apart from that, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl always grabs attention whenever she steps out in the public domain. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of her yet again sometime back as she stepped out for a walk along with her pet dog. Malaika simply looks amazing in a black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching gym shorts and white sports shoes. She ties up her hair into a simple bun and wears a black mask that totally matches her outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

A few weeks back, Malaika Arora, unfortunately, contracted COVID-19 and so did her beau . But the good news now is that both of them have completely recovered and are hale and hearty. The actress even paid a visit to her sister Amrita Arora’s place after having recovered from novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, she has been making a lot of news owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Both of them have been dating each other for quite some time now and do not shy away from expressing their feelings for each other.

