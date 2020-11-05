PHOTOS: Malaika Arora heads out for a morning walk with dog Casper and we're loving her relaxed look

Malaika Arora began her Thursday morning by taking a walk around the neighbourhood with her pet dog Casper. Check out her photos below.

manages to attract the paparazzi even when she is simply stepping out for a walk. On Thursday morning, that seemed to be the case as the fitness enthusiast stepped out to walk her dog Casper around the neighbourhood of Bandra. Malaika wore her customary mask as she followed norms and looked super comfy in her morning walk outfit.

In the photos, Malaika can be see walking her dog Casper as she waved out to the paps. The yoga lover wore a pair of grey track pants and white sliders. She complimented that with her evil eye embellished top that stood out. Malika's relaxed look was definitely relatable in more ways than one as the actress' hair was tied up in a simple plait along with plain black mask.

Just yesterday, Malaika dropped a cute glimpse of herself with her pet and we could see her hiding behind her pet Casper while they lazed around at home in the morning. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Eye for an eye morning cuddles."

Take a look at Malaika out and about with her dog Casper:

Malaika has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus and is back to judging to a dance reality show along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika's outfits from the show often take social media by storm as she shares photos on Instagram, leaving fans awestruck by her style.

