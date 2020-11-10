PHOTOS: Malaika Arora keeps up her fitness routine & heads out for her evening stroll post son's birthday bash

Malaika Arora was snapped as she headed out of her house for an evening walk. Yesterday, she celebrated her son Arhaan Khan’s birthday and had shared photos on her social media handle of the same.

A day after celebrating her son 's birthday, was seen heading out for her routine evening walk. The gorgeous star is known to be a fitness lover and never skips her workout session. Amid the pandemic, Malaika used to work out at home and many times, she also used to indulge in virtual yoga sessions too. Now, since the unlock phase began, the diva is often snapped heading out for walks around her building. On Tuesday, once again, the fitness diva was snapped as she headed for her stroll.

In the photos captured by the paparazzi, Malaika is seen clad in a sporty avatar as she walks around her building. She is seen clad in a grey sleeveless tee with white cycling shorts and matching white sneakers. She is also seen sporting a blue mask as she heads out. With her hair tied up neatly in a bun, the diva seemed to be determined to sweat it out by walking briskly. She waved to the paps from a distance before heading on her way.

A day back, Malaika shared several glimpses of her son Arhaan's birthday celebrations. Not just this, she shared an adorable birthday wish for her 'baby' in the form of an endearing video that featured her own family and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan too. Wishes too had been pouring in from various celebs for Arhaan including Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s photos:

The star resumed work last month after she fully recovered from COVID 19. She is seen as the judge on India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. In her absence, Nora Fatehi had taken over temporarily.

Also Read|Malaika Arora drops glimpses of her 'baby' Arhaan Khan's birthday bash; Amrita wishes him with cute pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×