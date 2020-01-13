PHOTOS: Malaika Arora & Kiara Advani look uber chic as they up their style quotient while stepping out in city

As Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani sent the paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree as the divas stepped out in the city today.

With the paparazzi being on the toes to click the pictures of the celebrities, the stars are often under a pressure to slay it with their looks every time they step out. And with the actresses, the pressure of looking good is more as they are often touted to be the fashion icon by the millennials. Amid this constant media attention, and Kiara Advani recently won hearts with their style quotient as they stepped out in the city lately.

To note, Malaika Arora was spotted post her workout session and she had ace her gym look. The diva was spotted wearing a black coloured turtle neck full sleeves crop top with a pair of monochrome tights. Malaika was also seen carrying a dual colour water bottle for the workout session. The yummy mummy certainly impressed the fashion police with her fashion statement. On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who won millions of hearts with her performance in Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, also made the heads turn with her style quotient. The diva was recently spotted making her way inside the Maddock office in Mumbai. In the pictures, the bubbly actress was seen in a white crop vest which she had paired with denim jackets and black jeggings. Undoubtedly, Kiara looked gorgeous in her casual looks.

Take a look at Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani’s stylish pics:

Talking about the work front, after a successful 2019, Kiara has her hands full with interesting projects this year. The diva will be seen in starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Gupta, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Shershah with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

