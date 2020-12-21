PHOTOS: Malaika Arora kicks off her week with yoga as she poses for the paparazzi in an all white look

Making a statement in an all-white workout look, Malaika Arora looked fit and fabulous as ever as she posed for the paps before heading for her yoga class.

, who ardently celebrates the festival of Christmas, is making sure to stay fit despite the calorie binge that will happen during the festival. And on Monday, the fitness diva reached for her weekly yoga class at her own yoga studio. Making a statement in an all-white workout look, Malaika looked fit and fabulous as ever. Right from her shorts to her tank top to even her bottle, Malaika chose to keep her gym look a classic white.

The only pop of colour that added to Malaika's all-white attire was her purple yoga mat which she was snapped carrying. Before heading inside for her yoga class, Malaika stopped for a quick second and posed for the paparazzi. She waved out to the paps and dished out some serious fitness goals.

Take a look at Malaika's Monday morning yoga photos:

Apart from yoga, Malaika also hits the gym as well as does pilates to keep herself fit and in the best shape. She was recently a judge on a dance reality show which has now come to an end.

Meanwhile, her social media presence has been quite active and often heats things up on the gram via her photos. Malaika and actor have been in a steady relationship for over a year now. The couple's social media banter and posts for each other often catch the attention of millions of fans and followers.

