PHOTOS: Malaika Arora & Kriti Sanon show how it’s done as they dress their glamourous best

Apart from essaying different roles on the big screen and digital platforms, actors from the tinsel town of Bollywood are also known for their fashion choices and style game. Often, B-Town celebrities dish out major style inspiration and set new fashion trends not only at special events, but also when they go about their everyday business. Speaking of which, this evening the paps spotted not one but two divas, as they stepped out for an event in town, and they are none other than Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon.

Both Malaika and Kriti had the temperature soaring tonight as the ladies dressed to impress and how. Malaika and Kriti were seen donning their glamorous best as they dished out some major fashion goals in the process. was seen clad in a gorgeous, shimmery golden gown with a long net trail, and a thigh-high slit detailing at the front. She accessorized the look with earrings, as she kept her hair open in a sleek, middle-parting look.

Kriti on the other hand, was seen in a shimmery, nude-colored bodycon dress that had a feathery detailing in the front. Her makeup was on point, and she styled her hair in a top bun. Both the ladies posed for pictures as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Kriti and Malaika’s photos:

On the work front, both the wonderful ladies are busy with their interesting projects. Malaika is currently shooting for the reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2, where she features as a judge alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Kriti, on the other hand was last seen in Mimi. She has wrapped up shoot for the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya where she will share screen space with Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, she also has Adipurush alongside and Prabhas. Kriti will also feature in Bachchan Pandey opposite .

