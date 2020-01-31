PHOTOS: Malaika Arora lights up the internet in her trendy and chic athleisure as she steps out of the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped at the gym and as always, she made heads turn in her chic and trendy gym look

brightened up our dull Friday by making an appearance in a colorful gym look as she got papped outside the gym. While most of us feel rather tired and lazy to work out on the weekend, Malaika Arora will never miss out on her gym regime. Be it a Monday, Wednesday or Sunday, this 46-year-old actress will always hit the gym. While on some days, Malaika Arora sports a chic gym wear in mini shorts and bralette, today, Malaika Arora opted for a funky and colorful look as she stepped out in pink and white joggers, white bralette and a jacket.

Before heading out to her workout, Malaika took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for her sister, Amrita Arora, as she wished her by penning down her nick names- Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams.. all names of endearment coz we love you,” alongside a photos of the sisters. Nowadays, Malaika Arora, besides, making headlines for her love for fitness, is also in the news for her love affair with Ki & Ka actor and whenever, these lovebirds are snapped in the city, they always grab eyeballs.

Ever since the two have made their relationship official, they are often quizzed about their marriage plans and these lovebirds have always maintained that they are in no hurry to get married. On the work front, it is being reported that Malaika Arora will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

