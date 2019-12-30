PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks chic in her off duty look as she slays in a pink sweatshirt and jeans

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped at the Mumbai airport and in the photos, she slayed in a casual look.

Not outside the gym, but today was papped outside the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location for work. In the photos, 46-year-old Malaika Arora was seen nailing a casual look as she stunned in a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans and waved and posed for the paparazzi. Yesterday, as ’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, celebrated her birthday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to wish Anshula and posted a photo of Anshula and penned a note for her sending her lots of hugs and love. Also, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and daddy Boney Kapoor celebrated Anshula’s birthday at midnight by cutting a cake, and the family later stepped out for dinner.

During Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas celebrations, Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor arrived together in the same car, and partied till the wee hours of the morning. Besides their paparazzi photos, what we love about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika is their social media PDA because often, the two leave lovey-dovey comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Now, during a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about his wedding to Malaika, the Panipat actor had said that he is in no hurry to get married.

On the work front, post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent, Malaika Arora is all set to judge another dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer on Sony alongside Terence Lewis and Geet Kapur.

