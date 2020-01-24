PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks dreamy as she poses in a pearl white gown at the promo shoot of a reality show

Malaika Arora stuns in a pearl white gown at the promo shoot of India's Best Dancer.

is not only the fittest actress in B-Town, but she is also the classiest! Who would believe she's 46 years old? The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl stole our hearts ever since we saw her grooving for the first time in the starrer Dil Se. The actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now but she is often seen gracing the judging panel of many reality television shows. Currently, Malaika is judging the fifth season of India's Next Top Model. She will soon be seen judging the upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

Just a while ago, Malaika stepped out to shoot a promo for India's Best Dancer and oh boy! Can anybody look prettier? The actress looked dreamy as she posed in her pearl white gown at the promo shoot. She struck a number of poses as she flaunted her elegant attire. Malaika tied her hair in a stylish bun and opted for a pair of drop earrings. Her flowy dress, thigh-high slit, and goth makeup is definitely worth making a note of!

The actress never fails to wow us with her out of the world beauty and good looks. Her sense of style, fashion choices and fitness regime, everything becomes a sensation. While her gym looks are a thing now! her public appearances too grab no less attention. Every time the actress steps out in the town, she is sure to send the paparazzi clicking and fans going head over heels.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons black athleisure and sports red lips as she heads to the gym

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More