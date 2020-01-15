PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks effortlessly chic as she steps out of a clinic in the city

Malaika Arora has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a clinic in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

The very gorgeous is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who never fail to impress us with her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. The stunning actress currently happens to be in her 40s and is ageing like fine wine which is very much evident from her latest social media pictures. Although Malaika has not done full – fledged roles in Bollywood movies but she still has a huge fan following which is no less than any other actress.

Malaika Arora is often snapped by the shutterbugs during her salon visits, hospital visits, dinner dates and more. The Housefull actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she paid a visit to a clinic in the city. Malaika looked chic and super stylish as usual in a black tank top teamed up with a white shirt and matching denims. The actress tied up her hair into a high bun and opted for minimal makeup. She also flashed her beaming smile while getting clicked.

Check out the latest pictures of Malaika Arora below:

On the professional front, the crucial roles played by Malaika in movies and amazing dance performances in some of the songs have always been loved by the audiences. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been the talk of the town ever since headlines sprang up about her relationship with . The two of them are often spotted together by the paparazzi and onlookers alike while going for dinner dates, hospital visits and exotic vacations. The actress had made her relationship with Arjun Insta official a long time back by sharing a picture of the two of them together.

