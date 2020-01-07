PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks every inch of a diva in mini shorts and crop jacket as she hits the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was papped outside the gym and as always, she looked drop dead gorgeous.

Post her dreamy New Year’s vacay with beau , is back to the bay, and today, she decided to kick-start her day hitting the gym. Yes, soon after stepping out of the car, Malaika Arora posed for the paparazzi before heading to shed all the vacay calories and in the photos, 46-year-old Malaika Arora looks gorgeous as ever. In the photos, Malaika Arora is seen wearing mini shorts paired with a black crop jacket and chappals. And today, Malaika Arora wasn't alone as she was accompanied by her sister, Amrita Arora, and clearly, seeing their gym looks, we can say that they are one of the most fashionable sisters in town.

While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had jetted off to Goa for New Year celebrations, in order to wish her fans, Malaika shared a loved-up photo with the Panipat actor on Instagram wherein she was seen planting a kiss on his cheeks while Arjun Kapoor clicked the selfie, and alongside the photo, Mala wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020.” Well, we are totally love their social media PDA and we surely want more of it in 2020.

Now we all know that the one question that always piques the interest of all the Bollywood lovers is as to when will Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tie the knot, and in a recent interview, when Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans, she had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika shared.



