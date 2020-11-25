PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks fresh as she exits her yoga studio in athleisure post workout

Malaika Arora was snapped after her workout session in the city. The fitness diva left her workout studio after a session and looked fresh and fit to take on the day.

After a long wait, gyms and yoga studios in the city were opened amid the ongoing pandemic and many celebs have returned to them for their workouts, but with the new normal. Speaking of this, too has begun heading to her Yoga studio in Mumbai for her workout sessions and has ditched the virtual sessions at home. On Wednesday too, Malaika made her way to sweat it out at the studio and post her workout session, she was caught in the frame by the paps.

While walking out of the Yoga studio, Malaika looked fresh as morning dew. As she stepped out, she was snapped by the paparazzi. While she kept her distance from the paps, she did pose for photos. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a grey tank top with matching tights and white flats. Her hair is left open and she is seen holding a yoga mat and a water bottle in her hand. Not just this, to maintain safety, she is also seen wearing a black mask.

As she came out of the studio, Malaika smiled and acknowledged the paparazzi. Post that, she headed home after working out at the gym.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made her way back to Mumbai after spending a good Diwali break with , and best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dharamshala. The gorgeous star shared several photos from her trip to the hills with beau Arjun Kapoor and left the internet gushing. Not just this, Kareena too shared photos of Malaika posing with little Taimur and her and the cute photo had left everyone in awe of them. On the work front, Malaika recently was a part of a show, India’s Best Dancer that came to an end this past weekend.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

