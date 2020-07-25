  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks radiant in an ethnic outfit as she steps out to visit sister Amrita Arora

The stunner Malaika Arora was seen donning a blue coloured ethnic outfit and hair neatly tied back. The sultry siren was visiting her sister Amrita Arora in the city.
1158 reads Mumbai
The stunning Malaika Arora was spotted in the city as she visited her sister Amrita Arora. The gorgeous Malaika Arora was looking every bit the diva she is as she was clicked by the shutterbugs. The stunner Malaika Arora was seen donning a blue coloured ethnic outfit and hair neatly tied back. The sultry siren was visiting her sister Amrita Arora in the city. The actress was also spotted some days back in the city when she took her pet dog out for a walk.

The beautiful diva, Malaika Arora has been sharing candid photos and videos from her daily activities on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the stunner are always delighted to see the stunning photos and videos of the stunner. Malaika Arora is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The diva used to get clicked by the shutterbugs almost every day before the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed in the country.

Check out the photos

The diva is known to be practicing yoga and is making sure she is giving out some major fitness goals to her fans and followers. The stunner was also spotted in some chic and stylish outfits before the lockdown was imposed. Malaika Arora has been sharing her yoga video which are very inspiring to everyone.  

