PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks resplendent in an all white look as she steps out of the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym and she nailed an all white look. See PHOTOS!

Today, yet again, was snapped outside the gym in Mumbai as the 46-year-old actress decided to kick-start her day by hitting the gym. Unlike most days when she opts for an all black look, today this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress opted for an all white look as she was snapped in white cycling shorts, white bralette and white jacket. As always, soon after coming out of the gym, Malaika was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi.

On New Years, Malaika Arora had jetted off to Goa with her friends and beau and she danced away the night to ring in the New Year as she shared sneak-peek from her celebrations on social media. And on 1 January 2020, Malaika treated all her fans to a loved up photo with Arjun Kapoor to wish them for the New Year. Although Malaika doesn’t post photos with Arjun on social media but whenever she does, all their fans love it.

Ever since Malaika and Arjun came out in the open about their relationship, they have been endlessly quizzed about their marriage plans and in the latest, when Arjun was asked on facing family pressure to marry Malaika, he had stated that although he listens to everyone he does what he wants to do. As for the wedding rumours, the Panipat actor said that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point. Furthermore, Arjun said that he has never let them down with the way he conducts himself and they understand that if he makes a decision, it comes from a practical point of view, adding, that whenever he takes a decision of that proportion, he will keep his family in mind.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

