Malaika Arora looks uber chic as she steps out with her ‘divas’ post yoga sesh; View Pics

Be it a Monday or Saturday, makes sure to hit the gym and today, on a Saturday evening, 46-year-old Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym. Well, today, Malaika wasn’t alone because Malaika was accompanied by her girl gang. In the photos, we can see Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora, who are accompanied by Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetiaredes, and Kim Sharma. In the photo, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a black tee paired with printed leggings and Malaika too, took to social media to post the photo and alongside the photo, she wrote, “It’s a diva heist....”

Malaika Arora has been making headlines not just for her gym looks but also for her relationship with Panipat actor . If you want to see Malaika blush, all you gotta do is mention Arjun’s name and what follows is pure love and joy. We say this because at a recent event, when Malaika was told that everything she touches turns into a diva and when suddenly Arjun’s photos flashed on the stage, Malaika said that he is a bigger diva than her.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat opposite kriti Sanon and next, Arjun will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in yet to be titled film and for the same, Arjun will be traveling to Punjab to shoot the film.

Credits :Manav Manglani

