PHOTOS: Malaika Arora masks up & takes a walk on the streets post recovering from COVID 19

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks earlier but has now recovered from the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

A few weeks earlier, the fans and well-wishers of were worried when she announced about having diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the good news is that the B-town diva has recovered now and is hale and hearty. Malaika was also spotted stepping out of her residence to meet sister Amrita Arora a few days earlier. Being a fitness enthusiast, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame actress seems to have begun her usual workout routine already and her latest pictures are proof.

Yes, you heard it right. Malaika Arora has been spotted by the shutterbugs while taking a walk on the streets of Bandra a few hours ago. The actress opts for a loose white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black and purple gym shorts. She also wears a pair of funky sports shoes and ties up her hair into a simple bun. Malaika also adheres to the new normal as she wears a mask as a precautionary measure.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress has been making headlines for quite some time owing to her relationship with . Unfortunately, the Panipat actor also tested positive for COVID-19 at around the same time as that of Malaika. Now, the good news is that he has also recovered and announced the same on social media. Before the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at various events and occasions together. Be it wedding parties or be it fashion shows, the power couple were always by each other’s side.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

