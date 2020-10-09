  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora masks up & takes a walk on the streets post recovering from COVID 19

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks earlier but has now recovered from the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.
1970 reads Mumbai
Photos,malaika aroraPHOTOS: Malaika Arora masks up & takes a walk on the streets post recovering from COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few weeks earlier, the fans and well-wishers of Malaika Arora were worried when she announced about having diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the good news is that the B-town diva has recovered now and is hale and hearty. Malaika was also spotted stepping out of her residence to meet sister Amrita Arora a few days earlier. Being a fitness enthusiast, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame actress seems to have begun her usual workout routine already and her latest pictures are proof.

Yes, you heard it right. Malaika Arora has been spotted by the shutterbugs while taking a walk on the streets of Bandra a few hours ago. The actress opts for a loose white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black and purple gym shorts. She also wears a pair of funky sports shoes and ties up her hair into a simple bun. Malaika also adheres to the new normal as she wears a mask as a precautionary measure. 

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress has been making headlines for quite some time owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Unfortunately, the Panipat actor also tested positive for COVID-19 at around the same time as that of Malaika. Now, the good news is that he has also recovered and announced the same on social media. Before the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at various events and occasions together. Be it wedding parties or be it fashion shows, the power couple were always by each other’s side. 

Also Read: Malaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora sports an all white look as she steps out for a walk in the city amid COVID 19 pandemic
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins her Friday on a healthy note as she heads for a morning walk with her pet Casper
PHOTOS: Disha Patani rocks a fanny pack with an all white comfy look; Malaika Arora heads for an evening walk
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora snapped as she steps out for a rigorous evening walk in her basic workout gear
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora spotted in the city as she arrives for a salon session
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora steps out for the first time post her recovery from COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement