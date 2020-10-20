PHOTOS: Malaika Arora matches her chic black & white OOTD with polka dotted mask as she steps out in the city

Malaika Arora stepped out in the city today in a chic avatar. The gorgeous star left the netizens in awe of her classy yet casual OOTD.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood who has managed to emerge as a style icon for many and also is known for her killer moves, it is . The gorgeous star is extremely active on social media and often shares her shenanigans on the same. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Malaika has been sharing her tips and tricks of wellness with fans via her videos and they have been loving it. Post her recovery from COVID 19, Malaika has been spotted in the city several times.

On Tuesday, Malaika was snapped in the city. The gorgeous star was seen exiting her clinic when she was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is seen clad in a casual black tank top with a matching striped high waist skirt and peach flat shoes. With it, Malaika rounded off her look with a polka-dotted black and white mask. Her hair was tied up neatly in a bun. The gorgeous star oozed grace and poise as she nailed a chic OOTD while going out and about in the city.

Malaika stopped and posed for the paparazzi. She even asked them to maintain her distance when she was getting in the car and smiled back at them.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

The gorgeous star recovered last month from COVID 19 and returned back to work. Malaika had been judging India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Post her recovery, she joined the other judges on the show. In her absence, Nora Fatehi took over. Recently, Nora graced the show as a guest judge to promote her upcoming song Nach Meri Rani and videos of Malaika, Nora and Geeta dancing to the song together went viral on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

