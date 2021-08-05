PHOTOS: Malaika Arora opts for a neon blazer and denim shorts for a dine in date with her girl gang.

Be it the gym or the red carpet, takes her fashion very seriously. On Thursday, Malaika Arora took advantage of the relaxed Covid-19 norms in Mumbai and stepped out for a meal with her girl gang. The fitness diva was snapped in South Mumbai exiting an upscale restaurant with her girlfriends. Alongside Malaika, Aditi Govitriker was also snapped with her.

For her dine-in date with her girls, Malaika kept it super stylish as she opted for a neon blazer and white denim shorts. She left her tresses open and paired her neon blazer with

Malaika completed her dine in look with a small white handbag, white heels and a white belt.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

