PHOTOS: Malaika Arora opts for a neon blazer and denim shorts for a dine in date with her girl gang

10 hours ago  |  14.7K
   
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora opts for a neon blazer and denim shorts for a dine in date with her girl gang.
Advertisement

Be it the gym or the red carpet, Malaika Arora takes her fashion very seriously. On Thursday, Malaika Arora took advantage of the relaxed Covid-19 norms in Mumbai and stepped out for a meal with her girl gang. The fitness diva was snapped in South Mumbai exiting an upscale restaurant with her girlfriends. Alongside Malaika, Aditi Govitriker was also snapped with her. 

For her dine-in date with her girls, Malaika kept it super stylish as she opted for a neon blazer and white denim shorts. She left her tresses open and paired her neon blazer with 

Malaika completed her dine in look with a small white handbag, white heels and a white belt.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

What are your thoughts on Malaika's latest look? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone hilariously proves she is an 'outstanding student' with childhood photos

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : Sometimes she gives out such tacky vibes with these kind of looks.
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Does she need to dress so inappropriately for her age. She looks very uncomfortable. Guess that what happens, when u have a much younger bf. Need to keep young. Or in thus case dress young.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All