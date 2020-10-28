PHOTOS: Malaika Arora opts for a simple monochrome outfit as she goes for a walk with her doggo

Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday a few days back after having recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Malaika Arora always steals the limelight whenever she steps out in the city and how! The stunning beauty is among those fashionistas in Bollywood who are considered to be style icons by millions. Be it a traditional outfit or be it a modern one, Malaika slays it like a pro and multiple instances prove the same. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress recently celebrated her 47th birthday and there is no second doubt about it that she is aging like fine wine.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the shutterbugs have spotted Malaika Arora in the city again. The B-town diva stepped out for a walk with her doggo when the paparazzi caught a glimpse of her. She opted for a simple monochrome outfit for the evening that includes a black tank top and white joggers. The actress tied up her hair in a simple way and masked up while adhering to the present rules and regulations owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Check out her pictures below:

Fans and loved ones of Malaika Arora were worried when she informed them on social media about having suffered from COVID-19. However, she recovered soon much to everyone’s happiness. She has been in the news for quite some time owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two of them have been dating each other for more than a year now and have been spotted together at various events and occasions. Malaika even made her relationship official last year after she posted a photo of herself with Arjun on Instagram.

Also Read: Malaika Arora turns into 'sunshine girl' as she soaks in her daily dose of Vitamin D & drops a flawless selfie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×