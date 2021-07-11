PHOTOS: Malaika Arora repeats her breezy striped shirt dress for a busy Sunday shoot schedule

Malaika Arora, who usually takes a break from her workouts and yoga on a Sunday, was snapped leaving her residence for a shoot.

While Bollywood and its shoots never stop, celebrities often take a break on Sunday. However, this Sunday was a tad different for as the actress was headed for a shoot. Malaika, who usually takes a break from her workouts and yoga on a Sunday, was snapped leaving her residence for a shoot. The fitness diva waved out to the paparazzi as she came out of her building.

For the busy day ahead of her, Malaika opted for a breezy, black and white striped shirt dress. With the dress, Malaika carried a tote bag and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Looks like the striped shirt dress is one of Malaika's favourites for its comfort as this is the second time that Malaika has been snapped wearing it.

Back in 2019, Malaika wore the dress for a day out in the city and paired it with a pair of red boots. Be it white sneakers or red boots, Malaika slays it in the shirt dress.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

(Malaika Arora in the striped shirt dress in 2019)

