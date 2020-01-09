PHOTOS: Malaika Arora shells out major boss lady vibes as she matches black shades with leather pants

Malaika Arora looks like a million bucks as she matches black shades with leather pants and shells out major boss lady vibes.

Flipping pages of fashion rulebooks, is one name that we are sure to stumble upon! Known for her style and oomph, it wouldn't be wrong to call Malaika as the style icon in the industry. Despite being away from the silver screen, Malaika gives tough competition to other actresses in terms of glam and style. The actress is a part of many brand endorsements and sits at the judging panel for many reality shows. Be it dance, style or fitness, name it and Malaika shows that she's got it all!

Just a while ago, the actress stepped out in the city and oh boy! she shells out major boss lady vibes as she matches her black shades with leather pants. The actress is wearing a stylish white shirt tucked in black leather pants. Clubbing it with white sports shoes and black aviators, she looks stunning and we must say that our Munni is being badnaam for all the right reasons! Malaika styled her hair in a tight bun and looked incredible in the stylish ensemble. Check out her pictures:

Malaika Arora is one of the actresses in Bollywood who are still looked upon as major inspiration for fitness and style. The 46 years old diva is aging fine like wine and she proves that age is just a number when it comes to following your passion. Malaika is known not only for her style and glam but also for her fitness regime. Be it Sunday or Saturday, the actress makes it a point to hit the gym regularly. It is owing to this habit of hers that she was rightfully titled as the Fittest Woman of the Year 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

