PHOTOS: Malaika Arora shells out mid week motivation as she looks pumped in sporty look post her workout

Malaika Arora was snapped after her workout session today. The diva kept it sporty yet comfy as she stepped out post her class.

If there is one Bollywood celeb who has been shelling out fitness goals for all, it is . The gorgeous star does not just focus on her own fitness but also keeps fans motivated via her social media handle as she often shares her workout regimen along with her tricks and tips to wellness on the same. Many young girls and boys look up to her when it comes to health and wellness and since the restrictions have eased out, Malaika too has been heading to her yoga studio for workout.

Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Malaika was snapped as she headed out post workout at her yoga studio. After spending a while working out, the diva stepped out of her yoga studio and looked absolutely charged up to take on her day. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a white tank top with grey and black cycling shorts. With it, she is seen sporting a white pair of flats and black mask. She is also seen holding her yoga mat and a water bottle in her hand.

As she walked out post her yoga session, Malaika smiled at the paparazzi. She acknowledged them while walking towards her car and posed for photos before getting inside and leaving for home.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Malaika has been lighting up the internet with her posts about Christmas. The star is gearing up for the festival and often, shares glimpses of how she is decking up her house for the same. Last month, Malaika took a small break and headed to Dharamshala to spend time with beau . Along with her, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan also joined in as was present there too with Arjun.

Also Read|Malaika Arora begins Christmas prep as she shares a sneak peek of her mistletoe and fancy festive decor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×