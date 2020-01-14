PHOTOS: Malaika Arora shells out mid week motivation as she steps out of the gym flashing her washboard abs

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym and as always, she looked gorgeous! PHOTOS!

Amongst all the B-town stars, we can safely say that is one star who is papped outside the gym every day. Be it a Monday, Wednesday or Saturday, 46-year-old Malaika Arora is always snapped going to the gym and besides inspiring us to hit the gym, Malaika Arora also wins hearts with her chic gym athleisure. While sometimes, she opts for mini shorts and bralette kind of look, on other days, Malaika Arora opts for jeggings and jacket look and today, when Malaika was snapped outside the gym, she made heads turn in black yoga pants, grey bralette and black crop jacket.

Today, Mala, as she is fondly called, wasn’t alone as sister Amrita Arora decided to accompany her sister as the two were papped together. As always, Malaika and Amrita posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside to workout. Now we all know that Malaika Arora is dating Panipat actor , and ever since the two have come out in the open about their relationship, they are often quizzed about their marriage plans and during a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked as to why did they decide to make their relationship public, Arjun said that “the media has been respectful and decent, so have we...it’s a mutual relationship”. Furthermore, Arjun said that if there is mud-slinging, one is not comfortable with it and if there is a certain ease in breathing, one feels comfortable.

On the work front, Malaika Arora, as per reports, will be seen judging India’s Best Dancers alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

