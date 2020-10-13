PHOTOS: Malaika Arora shows us how to nail an all white OOTD in a perfect way as she steps out in the city

Malaika Arora recently recovered from COVID 19 and has resumed work. On Tuesday, the gorgeous diva was snapped in the city and she nailed an all white look for her outing.

Actor resumed work recently after recovering from COVID 19. The gorgeous star returned to the sets of her show India's Best Dancer as a judge and was elated to be back at work. Amid this, she is also seen taking all the precautions necessary when she heads out in the city. From keeping her distance from paps to wearing a mask, Malaika has been ensuring to follow all things to keep herself safe. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Malaika stepped out in the city and was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

The gorgeous star is known for her impeccable style and looks. Every time, she steps out in the city, she manages to make heads turn. On Tuesday, when Malaika was caught in the frame by the paparazzi, she managed to make heads turn with her all white look. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a white shirt with balloon sleeves. Along with it, she teamed up a white pair of knee-length shorts and a pair of silver heels.

Along with her all white look, Malaika is seen sporting a blue mask. The gorgeous star is seen holding a bag in her hand as she walked out of her building towards her car. She asked the paparazzi to keep a distance as she posed for them for photos.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, post her recovery, Malaika has been constantly keeping her fans updated about the fun she is having at work while shooting for India's Best Dancer. Recently, Farah Khan joined Malaika along with other judges on the show and the diva shared a photo with her. Not just this, Malaika even shared a video in which Farah Khan, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor were seen sitting in her vanity van and relishing yummy food made by the Main Hoon Na director.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

