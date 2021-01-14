PHOTOS: Malaika Arora snapped post her weekly Pilates session, turns up the heat in her striking gym wear.

Malaika Arora, who loves to experiment with her gym wear and doesn't hold back from trying loud colours or bold prints, was snapped in some fun gym wear today

can give many current young actors and actresses a run for their money when it comes to fitness. The diva, who not only makes the late 40s look super good, but also has an immaculate fit body. Her workout is a mix of yoga, gym training and pilates. The paparazzi who probably know her weekly schedule of gym, yoga and pilates by now, spotted Malaika exiting her pilates class on Thursday.

The fitness diva turned up the heat as she stepped out i her striking blue and black gym wear. Malaika who loves to experiment with her gym wear and doesn't hold back from trying loud colours or bold prints, sported a pair of graphic print blue and purple tights. To compliment the tights, Malaika wore a plain black cutout sports bra and a pair of white sports shoes.

Malaika as always looked super fit as she waved out to the paparazzi before heading into her car. Check out Malaika's photos below:

On Wednesday, Malaika was snapped with her pef dog Casper as she took him to the pet clinic. Her year-end Goa vacation seemed to be a big hit as photos from the sunshine state took social media by storm.

Malaika also had boyfriend for company as the couple rang in the New Year's together. Their pictures were loved by their fans as they were at their candid best.

