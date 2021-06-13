PHOTOS: Malaika Arora snapped as she heads for Sunday brunch to sister Amrita Arora's home

For the Sunday brunch, Malaika Arora opted for a relaxed outfit and waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside the residential building.

With lockdown restrictions slowly easing out in Mumbai and Covid-19 cases dropping steadily, several celebs have started to step out once more. On Sunday, the paparazzi spotted heading towards her sister Amrita Arora's home for a relaxed brunch. For the same, Malaika opted for a relaxed outfit and waved out to the paps before heading inside the residential building.

In the photos, Malaika can be seen sporting a white, off shoulder breezy dress. The fitness diva left her tresses open and wore a mask as she stepped out of her car and came forward to wave to the paparazzi. With her breezy white dress, Malaika also carried a small sling bag and wore a pair of printed loafers.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

The yoga enthusiast also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her brunch. Meanhwile, Malaika also continues to make headlines for her relationship with .

Recently, Arjun Kapoor purchased a luxurious home in a Mumbai skyrise, closer to girlfriend Malaika's home. Talking about Arjun's new abode, the actor purchased a spacious 4 BHK sky villa at 81 Aureate in Bandra West. The 26-floor building has uninterrupted views of Mumbai's skyline, the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It consists of 81 sky villas and comes at a whopping price of Rs 20 to 23 crore approximately.

