PHOTOS: Malaika Arora snapped as she steps out for a rigorous evening walk in her basic workout gear

Malaika Arora had recently tested positive for coronavirus and recovered from it soon after. She diligently wore a mask during her evening workout today.
Malaika Arora during evening walk.PHOTOS: Malaika Arora snapped as she steps out for a rigorous evening walk in her basic workout gear.
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced us to stay indoors, Malaika Arora's gym visits were without fail on the paparazzi's list. She would be snapped almost every other day and her workout outfits were often the rage on social media. And while we think there's plenty of time before we get to see celebrities in their striking athletic outfits, we are making do with seeing their workout videos or tips on Instagram. 

However, on Wednesday, Malaika Arora was snapped out and about in her neighbourhood as she caught up on her cardio. The paparazzi spotted Malaika out for a rigorous evening walk in a plain white workout tee and black shorts. Malaika's fit bod was unmissable as she did not get distracted by the paparazzi and continued with her cardio session.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

Malaika had recently tested positive for coronavirus and recovered from it soon after. She diligently wore a mask even during her evening workout. 

While she was infected with the virus, Malaika made sure to stay separately from her son. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass (sic)." Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive. 

