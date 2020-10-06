PHOTOS: Malaika Arora sports an all white look as she steps out for a walk in the city amid COVID 19 pandemic

Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from COVID 19, is back in action and was spotted going for a walk.

has been making the headlines ever since she was diagnosed with COVID 19 last month. The diva had shared the news on social media and was inundated with best wishes. While the diva was in home quarantine for a while, she has managed to bead the dreadful virus and is back in action now. In fact, after recovering completely, Malaika is even seen stepping out in the city and getting back on her fitness track. Keeping up the trajectory, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress once was snapped in the city as she stepped out for a run today.

In the pictures, Malaika was seen wearing a white coloured lose tank top which she had paired with shorts and a pair of sneakers. She had tied her hair in a low back bun. Besides, Malaika was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. It was evident that fitness comes first for Malaika and she isn’t willing to compromise on it come what may.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s recent pics as she steps out in the city:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Malaika, who was seen judging India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, has resumed the shooting for this popular dance based reality show. To note, the actress went on a break after her COVID 19 diagnosis and was temporarily replaced by Nora Fatehi as the judge. In fact the Dilbar Dilbar girl also penned a sweet note for Malaika as she bid adieu to the show and wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

