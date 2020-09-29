  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora spotted in the city as she arrives for a salon session

Malaika Arora recovered from COVID-19 a few days back. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the stunning diva.
27082 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora arrives for salon sessionPHOTOS: Malaika Arora spotted in the city as she arrives for a salon session
Malaika Arora’s fans were worried for her a few days back when she announced about having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Her beau Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for Coronavirus at the same time. However, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress recovered soon after that and announced the same on social media. She stepped out in the city for the first time a few days earlier and was spotted arriving at her sister Amrita Arora’s residence. We have now accessed some exclusive pictures of her.

Malaika has been clicked by the paparazzi a few hours back as she stepped out in the city. The actress wore a white striped knot-front top teamed up with a pair of flared pants. She teamed it up with a pair of matching sandals and a handbag. The stunning diva left her hair open and wore a mask while adhering to the present social distancing rules. The shutterbugs clicked her while arriving at a salon in the city.

Check out the pictures below:

The actress has been grabbing headlines for the past few months owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She made her relationship with the actor official last year by sharing a picture of both of them together on Instagram. The two of them have been often spotted together at various events and occasions. They also went for exotic holidays before the lockdown. Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son named Arhaan Khan. However, the two of them divorced later on.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora steps out for the first time post her recovery from COVID 19

Credits :Viral Bhayani

