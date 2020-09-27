PHOTOS: Malaika Arora steps out for the first time post her recovery from COVID 19

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. However, the diva has fully recovered now.

’s fans and loved ones were worried when she announced sometime back about having diagnosed with COVID-19. Not only that but her beau was also diagnosed with Coronavirus at the same time. But the good news is that the diva recovered soon. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she announced the same and also talked about finally moving out of the room. And then she also stepped out this Sunday.

Yes, you heard it right! The actress has been spotted by the paparazzi while stepping out in the city for the first time post her recovery from COVID-19. The shutterbugs clicked Malaika a little while back while she was on her way to sister Amrita Arora’s residence. The actress is seen wearing a leopard print top teamed up with a pair of grey pants and white sneakers. She tied up her hair and kept her face covered with a mask while adhering to the rules.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Malaika Arora’s personal life, she has been making headlines for the past couple of months owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two of them were often spotted together at various events and occasions ahead of the COVID-19 situation. They even went holidaying to exotic locations and grabbed attention on social media. Prior to that, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan but they have gone their separate ways now. The two of them also have a son, .

Viral Bhayani

