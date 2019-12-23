PHOTOS: Malaika Arora stuns in an all black look as she gets papped post her workout session

Malaika Arora, who is known for giving fitness goals to young ladies, was recently papped post her workout session and the diva nailed her gym look once again. Take a look:

Think of a yummy mummy in Bollywood and will top the list. The diva, who turned 46 this year, has been touted as the fitness goddess in Bollywood who never fails to give serious fitness goals to the millennials. Malaika has, undoubtedly, been in a fitness freak and never misses a chance to hit the gym for a workout session. And apart from giving her fitness goals, this gorgeous beauty also makes heads turn with her fashion statements. Be it at the airport, gym, casual hangout or a red carpet appearance, Malaika surely aces the art of raising the temperature every time she steps out.

Recently, Malaika was papped post her workout session and the diva was nailing her gym look in her all black dress. The lady was spotted wearing a black tee which she had paired with black shorts. She was also spotted wearing her favourite white coloured flip-flops and was carrying a luscious lemon coloured bottle. Malaika was busy talking over the phone as she got papped by the paparazzi.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics post workout session:

Meanwhile, Malaika also bagged the headlines lately after a video of her dancing her heart out went viral on social media. In the video, the Chaiyya Chaiyaa girl looked ravishing in her red mini dress as she grooved to the song Dil Bole Boom Boom with her girl gang. Looks like the Christmas celebrations have already begun for Malaika Arora and her friends.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

