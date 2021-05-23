PHOTOS: Malaika Arora takes a Sunday stroll with her pet in the city and makes sure to mask up

Malaika Arora, who rarely misses out on her own workouts, looked super fit as always during her Sunday stroll. Check out her photos below.

While several Bollywood celebrities are making sure to stay indoors due to the second Covid-19 wave, makes sure that her pet dog at least gets a breath of fresh air every morning. That is why, the fitness diva stepped out on Sunday morning with her pet dog Casper. Malaika, who rarely misses out on her own workouts, looked super fit as always during her Sunday stroll.

The yoga enthusiast was seen wearing a crimson red crop top and a pair of black shorts and tights. Malaika also made sure to take ample precautions as she masked up. She paired her athleisure wear with a pair of white sliders and tied her hair in a neat plait. Check out Malaika Arora's Sunday photos:

On the personal front, Malaika and continue to make headlines. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Arjun addressed his relationship with Malaika and their age gap. He said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries."

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past: I try and keep a respectful boundary

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×