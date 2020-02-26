PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ups her fashion game as she opts for a chic cream dress for an event

Malaika Arora was snapped at an event in the evening today, and she sure looked stunning. Check out the photos here.

Talk about fashionable divas in B-town and you definitely cannot leave behind in the list. The actress has not only sported some of the finest looks so far, but she has in fact, been the inspiration behind some of the so many looks people have taken to. The actress manages to put together elegance and chic just fine, and her outfits at the events, or those from her day to day outings do bear testimony to this fact.

Meanwhile, the actress was snapped in the city today as she attended an event. The actress managed to garner our attention with her casual yet chic outfit just like always. This time, we love her makeup just as much as we love the cream outfit with the intricate work and the black strap she had along with it. She tied her hair into a ponytail and opted for nude heels for completing the look. Her makeup wasn't anything out of the box, but it sure accentuated her features.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos right here:

On the work front, the actress has kickstarted shooting for India's Best Dancer, and she will take the judge's seat along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The show is slated to go on-air on Sony TV and will bring together some of the best dancing talents from around the world.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

