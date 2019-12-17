PHOTOS: Malaika Arora weaves magic in an all black look as she steps out to hit the gym
Today, Malaika Arora brightened up the day as she got papped outside the gym in an all black look. Yes, Malaika ditched her love for white as today, she weaved black magic and made heads turn in a black crop jacket and black jeggings. As soon as Malaika stepped out of the car, she was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora is a fitness lover and be it a weekday or weekend, she always makes sure to hit the gym.
A few days back, when 46-year-old Malaika Arora had attended a concert with sister Amrita Arora, she was trolled by beau Arjun Kapoor when she posted pictures of the band and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Thank you for the music... @u2.. doesn’t get better and closer than this #bono #adam #larry #theedgeplayed several popular tracks and made it a night to remember (sic).” Soon after, Arjun Kapoor, who is famous for trolling his friends on social media, didn’t leave the opportunity to troll his girlfriend as he left a comment which read, “Were you on stage with them?”
Besides Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, who are die-hard fans of U2, several other celebrities were also spotted at the concert- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Kunal Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among others were papped at the concert.
Comments
Seriously I do admire her but not to the extend of just hitting the gym. Don’t people have anything else to do?
Only skeletons remaining that too will break in few days
True spirituality has helped even the poorest to find the true purpose in human life. Has time been spent every day in search.. Or another day of many wasted? True love awaits
Always “hitting the gym” only.
Very cheap
She has nothing to do except hitting to gym, going to airport and attending parties...
