PHOTOS: Malaika Arora wows in a figure hugging black velvet dress as she gets papped in the city

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, a few moments back, paps spotted Malaika Arora in the city. It seems that the Chhaiya Chhaiya fame was going for an outing.

Besides shelling out fitness goals, Malaika Arora should also proffer fashion tips. No matter what season is upon us, Malaika Arora is exceptionally ready to embrace it and leave the world flabbergasted with her exceptional and unique choice of style. Needless to say, Malaika is the one who can make you catch up on all the style tips you need. And today, once again, she shelled out serious fashion goals as paps spotted the actress in stunning attire. Malaika was seen donning a figure-hugging black velvet dress with a deep back. She accessorized her look with a stunning silver neckpiece. Malaika skipped her heels and wore comfy yet stylish sneakers to complete her look. No doubt, she nailed her outfit of the day.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika made headlines when she was spotted with her beau Arjun Kapoor at the Diwali party. The couple looked stunning together. On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is also a major fitness enthusiast. The diva often urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Whereas, Arjun will be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer and Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey, Malaika is busy judging the new season of India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.