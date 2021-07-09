PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's bright rainbow umbrella on a rainy day is hard to miss as she walks her dog

While it was a rainy Friday morning for the residents of Mumbai, it did not hamper with Malaika Arora's plans as she set out with her bright rainbow coloured umbrella.

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her chic gym looks or yoga videos, but the fitness diva also often gets snapped out and about with her dog Casper on morning walks. On Friday, Malaika was snapped on the streets as she was walking her pet dog Casper. While it was a rainy Friday morning for the residents of Mumbai, it did not hamper with Malaika's plans as she set out with her bright rainbow coloured umbrella.

For her morning walk with Casper, Malaika wore a pair of workout shorts and a white tank top. She put on a pair of flip flops and a red mask to keep herself safe. However, the colours from Malaika's rainbow umbrella definitely were a delight to the sore eyes and made for great photos. The paparazzi snapped her from a distance.

Take a look at Malaika's photos below:

Last week, Malaika made headlines as she shared a heartfelt birthday wish for boyfriend . "Happy birthday my sunshine….@arjunkapoor," Malaika wrote as she shared a loved up photo with the actor. The lovebirds have been dating each other for quite some time and ever since they have made their relationship official, Arjun and Malaika have thrown caution to the wind. Whenever they do share photos with each other or engage in fun Instagram banter, fans definitely don't miss it.

