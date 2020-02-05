PHOTOS: Malang actors Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur look content as they step out for promotions

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur look happy and content as they step out for the promotions of Malang. Check out their pictures.

and Aditya Roy Kapur have become the talk of the town after the release of their upcoming movie Malang’s trailer. The movie which is just a few days away from its release has been making headlines ever since its inception. The star cast and crew of Malang have been promoting it almost every big platform around the country. Recently, they also graced the sets of popular shows Dance Plus 5 and Bigg Boss 13 for the purpose of promotions.

Recently, Aditya and Disha were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out for the promotions of Malang again. The two of them looked happy and content as they posed in front of the shutterbugs. Disha kept it casual yet stylish in a white shirt which she teamed up with a pair of red trousers and white slippers. Aditya, on the other hand, looked suave in a black t – shirt teamed up with a denim shirt and jeans.

Check out the latest pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Malang actor Disha Patani cuddles her pet as she steps out in an all black de glam look & we love it)

Talking about Malang, some of its songs like Humraah, Chal Ghar Chalen, Hui Malang, etc. have become chartbusters and an all – time favourite of movie lovers. Apart from Aditya and Disha, the Mohit Suri directorial also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Disha Patani will be seen portraying a grey character for the first time in this action thriller which is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. It has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More