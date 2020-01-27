PHOTOS: Malang couple Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur keep it casual as they promote their movie

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are busy promoting Malang, were seen sporting a casual look for the promotions.

It is just ten days left for the release of Malang and the team is busy promoting the Mohit Suri directorial. So far, the movie has created a lot of buzz owing to its riveting trailer. After all, it brings together a fresh jodi of and Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. While the audience has given a thumbs up to their sizzling chemistry and the lead pair has also been bagging the eyeballs with their promotional spree for the movie.

Recently, Disha and Aditya were seen promoting Malang in Mumbai city. However, instead of sporting a glamorous look, the duo was seen sporting casuals for the promotions this time. In the pictures, Aditya wore a baby pink coloured t-shirt which he had paired with denims and white slippers. On the other hand, Disha looked pretty in her royal blue coloured t-shirt and black shorts and white flip-flops. She kept her hair locks open and was wearing a ruffle hair band on her wrist.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s pictures from Malang promotions:

Talking about Malang, apart from Disha and Aditya, the movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Interestingly, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. On the other hand, Aditya, who is known as the Bollywood’s Aashiqui boy, will be seen unleashing his beast mode for the first time on the big screen.

